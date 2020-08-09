Crunchyroll Adds Junji Ito's Cat Diary: Yon & Mu Manga

Manga available to subscribers worldwide, except in Japan

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that the company's Crunchyroll Manga platform has added the Junji Ito's Cat Diary: Yon & Mu manga to its catalog. The manga will be available to subscribers worldwide, except in Japan. The first chapter of the manga is currently available for free.

Crunchyroll describes the semi-autobiographical manga:

Hell-o-kitty! Master of Japanese horror manga Junji Ito presents a series of hissterical tales chronicling his real-life trials and tribulations of becoming a cat owner. Junji Ito , as J-kun, has recently built a new house and has invited his financée, A-ko, to live with him. Little did he know … his blushing bride-to-be has some unexpected company in tow—Yon, a ghastly-looking family cat, and Mu, an adorable Norwegian forest cat. Despite being a dog person, J-kun finds himself purrsuaded by their odd cuteness and thus begins his comedic struggle to gain the affection of his new feline friends.

Kodansha Comics acquired the license for the manga and published it in October 2015. The manga ranked at #4 on the New York Times Manga Best Seller List in the same month. Kodansha published the single compiled volume in Japan in 2009.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)