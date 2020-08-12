Little Witch Academia VR Game Debuts on Oculus Quest on October 13

Trailer streamed for broom racing game

Game developer UNIVRS announced on Wednesday that it will release its Little Witch Academia VR Broom Racing game for the Oculus Quest first on October 13. The company began streaming a new trailer:

English

Japanese

The game will launch for the PSVR, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR in early 2021.

UNIVRS originally aimed to release the game in April 2020, but stated in May that "adopting protective measures against COVID-19 has resulted in a change in plans."

UNIVRS launched a Kickstarter campaign for the game in July 2019, and it ended successfully, raising 8,111,082 yen (about US$76,349), surpassing its US$46,386 goal.

UNIVRS describes the game:

The player becomes a character in the game and can freely fly around the sky on a broom and race using magic. This VR game uses UNIVRS's unique anti-motion sickness technology (patent pending) to greatly reduce the VR motion sickness that has limited VR games up until now. This game will be an amazing flying experience that will make the player truly feel like they're flying!

YURiKA is singing the theme song for the game. Another musical contributor to the Little Witch Academia anime, Yuiko Ōhara , is collaborating on the lyrics and music for the game's theme song.

Studio Trigger 's Little Witch Academia television anime premiered on January 2017 and concluded with 25 episodes in June 2017. Netflix debuted the first 13 episodes outside Japan in June 2017, and added episodes 14-25 in August 2017. The television series was preceded by a 2013 short from director Yoh Yoshinari and a Kickstarter -funded sequel.

Source: Press release