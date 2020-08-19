Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax Game Gets PC Release

Trailer streamed for game slated for September

Developer Area-ZERO began streaming a trailer for its Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax game on Tuesday, and it confirms that the game is getting a release on PC via Steam . The game's Steam page lists that the game will launch in September.

The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, and simplified Chinese. The game will feature online play for up to four players, and it will include over 90 songs.

Game publisher Mediascape and Area-ZERO released the Nintendo Switch version of Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax in January 2019, delayed several times from a November/December 2018 release, and a prior summer 2018 release.

Touhou Sky Arena is an arena fighting game that features 20 characters from the Touhou series, and over 70 songs. The songs play an important role in the game, as each song triggers different levels of Tension for the character, which grants characters access to stronger abilities, or (in the case of Low Tension) disables certain abilities. While every song has different timings for Tension, the flow of Tension restarts when the song repeats.

Area-ZERO released the original game for the PC in 2011, with a standalone sequel titled Touhou Sky Arena -KURENAI- released in 2012. Both games can be patched to combine their character rosters to form the Touhou Sky Arena -MATSURI- game. Area-ZERO released a new version titled Touhou Sky Arena -MATSURI- Climax for the PS4 in May 2016 as part of Mediascape's "Play, Doujin !" project, which publishes dōjin games (such as fan-made Touhou Project titles) on PlayStation platforms. A PlayStation Vita version also launched in Japan in September 2017.