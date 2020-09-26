Square Enix Releases SaGa Collection Game Bundle for Switch on December 15

Collection features 3 Final Fantasy Legend games in Japanese, English

Square Enix began streaming a trailer on Saturday for its SaGa Collection game collection to reveal that the game will launch on the Nintendo Switch on December 15. Square Enix is also streaming an English trailer revealing the English title of the collection as Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend . The English version will also launch on December 15.

The collection will include the The Final Fantasy Legend ( Makaitōshi SaGa ), Final Fantasy Legend II ( SaGa 2: Hihō Densetsu ), and Final Fantasy Legend III ( Jikyū no Hasha: SaGa 3 ) games. Square originally released the three games for the Game Boy. The Japanese collection will also feature the English versions of the games.

The release will include speed boosts, a retro display mode, and new music and art.

The release commemorates the 30th anniversary of the SaGa franchise.