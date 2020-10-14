Ultra Galaxy Fight: The Absolute Conspiracy Net Series Unveils Trailer

10-episode series with English, Japanese casts debuts on November 22

Tsuburaya Productions revealed a new trailer for its new Ultra Galaxy Fight: The Absolute Conspiracy series on Wednesday. The 10-episode series will debut on the company's Ultraman YouTube channel on November 22 with both Japanese and English casts.

Tsuburaya Productions debuted the first Ultra Galaxy Fight series on its YouTube channel in September 2019. The online series featured Ultraman's "New Generation Heroes" against the League of Darkness.