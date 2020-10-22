Sengoku Basara: Battle Party Smartphone Game Ends Service in December

The official website for Sengoku Basara : Battle Party , the first smartphone game in CAPCOM 's Sengoku Basara franchise , announced on Wednesday that the game will shut down on December 21 due to "changes in the external environment."

CAPCOM released the game for iOS and Android devices in June 2019.

CAPCOM 's Sengoku Basara franchise inspired several television anime series, one anime movie, a live-action series with two compilation films, and several stage plays. A television anime adaptation of Gakuen Basara , a high school spinoff project based on the game franchise , premiered in October 2018.