Crunchyroll, Netflix, Twitch, More Platforms Available on PS5 Launch

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will have an app ready for the PlayStation 5 console when it launches.

In addition, Sony Interactive Entertainment 's Phil Rosenberg announced other media platforms that will be available on the PS5 at launch. These include Netflix , YouTube , Spotify, Disney+ , Apple TV , and Twitch , with Amazon Prime Video , Hulu , and more arriving later.

The PS5 will launch with an optional Media Remote device built for navigating the console's media environment, and the remote will include dedicated launch buttons for Disney+ , Netflix , Spotify and YouTube .

The PS5 will launch in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console will launch in the rest of the world on November 19. The PS5 will retail for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) will retail for US$399.99.

Sources: Crunchyroll, Official U.S. PlayStation blog (Phil Rosenberg)