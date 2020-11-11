Maryland's Katsucon Cancels 2021 Event

Staff aim to hold next convention in 2022 due to COVID-19

The official website for Maryland's Katsucon convention announced on Wednesday that staff have canceled the 2021 event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staff aim to hold the convention again in 2022. The cancelation is the convention's first in 27 years.

Next year's convention was scheduled for February 2021 at Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The announcement stated that staff intended to move forward with next year's convention and explored "structural changes to the convention layout and operation." However, the staff and convention center determined that they would be unable to hold the convention up to its standards in light of COVID-19 regulations. The announcement added, "While our goal is to put on the best convention possible, ultimately it is the health & safety of our staff, guests, and attendees that is of the utmost concern."

The convention is offering automatic refunds for attendee pre-registration and hotel reservations. Attendees who made reservations are currently unable to transfer them to the planned 2022 event.

This year's Katsucon convention was held at Gaylord National Convention Center from February 14 to 16.

Sources: Katsucon's website and Twitter account