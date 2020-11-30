Caravan Stories RPG Gets Switch Release

PS4 version of RPG launched in N. America in September 2019

Game developer Aiming announced during the Caravan Stories third-anniversary live stream on Saturday that it is developing a Nintendo Switch version of the game.

The PlayStation 4 version of the free-to-play exploration game launched in North America in September 2019. The game was originally slated to launch in July 2019, but was delayed. The free-to-play game supports Japanese audio and English text.

In the game, players are able to explore the game's world in their caravan, alongside traveling companions that comprise any one of six possible races. Players can observe nature and creatures, explore maps, and explore the story of the game's races. In addition to the main story with the players' avatars, the game has more than 100 heroes with their own stories that fit together like puzzle pieces and reveal the mysteries of the world.

The game launched for smartphones in Japan in November 2017. The PC version launched in April 2018, a Chinese version debuted in July 2018, and the game surpassed 2 million users worldwide in September 2018. The PS4 version launched in Japan in April 2019.