Antique Bakery Manga Gets Live-Action Thai Show

Thai television production company GMMTV announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation based on Fumi Yoshinaga 's Antique Bakery ( Seiyō Kottō Yōgashiten ) manga titled Baker Boys . The series will premiere in 2021.

The show will star Thanat Lowkhunsombat as Poon (Keiichiro Tachibana in the original manga), Prachaya Ruangroj as Weir (Yūsuke Ono), Purim Rattanaruangwattana as Krating (Eiji Kanda), and Pat Eksanegkul as P'Pooh (Chikage Kobayakawa).

Right Stuf previously released the manga's television anime adaptation on DVD, and it describes the story:

Kidnapped as a child, Keiichiro Tachibana's had trouble coming to terms with the haunting memory. He doesn't remember much, only that the kidnapper forced him to eat sweets. As a way of dealing with his past, Tachibana decides to open a bakery. But will his choice in staff – a playboy patisserie who's been fired from every job he's ever had, an ex-boxer with a huge sweet tooth, and an absent-minded childhood friend – be a recipe for disaster or success?

Yoshinaga serialized the manga from 1999 to 2002, and it had four volumes. Digital Manga Publishing released the manga in English. The manga's television anime premiered in 2008. The manga inspired a live-action Japanese series in 2001, and a live-action South Korean film in 2009.

Source: Comic Natalie via Nijimen