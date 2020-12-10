Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection Side-Scroller Reboot Game Revealed for Switch (Updated)

All-new game slated for February 25 to feature modernized graphics

CAPCOM announced on Thursday during the Game Awards 2020 event that it is developing Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection , a reboot of the Ghosts 'n Goblins classic side-scrolling game. The game is not a remake, but "an all-new experience that takes inspiration from the original Ghosts 'n Goblins and its sequel, Ghouls 'n Ghosts . The game will ship on February 25 on the Switch.

CAPCOM describes the new game's story:

There are few spots more idyllic than the hilltop looking out over the kingdom. It's here that the noble princess and her gallant knight, Arthur, enjoy spending time together… but their time together is unexpectedly cut short when malicious monsters appear and take off with the princess! Taken by surprise and only able to watch as the princess is kidnapped to the Demon Realm, the chivalrous Arthur dons his armor and embarks on a quest to rescue the princess and save the day!

The game will feature modernized graphics as well as "the series' challenging gameplay and iconic stages."

CAPCOM released Ghosts n' Goblins in arcades in 1985, and it released on the NES in 1986. The series spawned numerous sequels in the franchise , and the franchise 's protagonist Sir Arthur has become iconic in CAPCOM 's stable of characters, appearing in crossovers with other games.

Update: CAPCOM clarified with ANN that the game is an all-new game that serves as a reboot of the original, not a remake. We have corrected this article to reflect that information.