Ghosts 'n Goblins Side-Scroller Gets Switch Remake on February 25

Remake of 1985 arcade game

CAPCOM announced on Thursday during the Game Awards 2020 event that it is developing a remake of its classic side-scrolling game Ghosts 'n Goblins titled Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection . The game will ship on February 25 on the Switch.

CAPCOM released Ghosts n' Goblins in arcades in 1985, and it released on the NES in 1986. The series spawned numerous sequels in the franchise , and the franchise 's protagonist Sir Arthur has become iconic in CAPCOM 's stable of characters, appearing in crossovers with other games.