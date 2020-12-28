1st Garo Live-Action Show Gets Worldwide Release on YouTube with English Subtitles

25-episode tokusatsu series premiered in October 2005

The official blog for the Garo Project tokusatsu show revealed on Friday that the franchise 's official YouTube channel started streaming the original Garo show with subtitles in English, Thai, and Chinese on October 8. The franchise also launched websites in English, Chinese, and Thai to commemorate the franchise 's 15 year anniversary. The first two episodes of the remastered first series are available now.

The first 25-episode series premiered on October 7, 2005 and has spawned multiple live-action films and television series, as well as anime series and anime films.

The website describes the show:

The storyline revolves around the concept of a dark energy called Inga that's been created since the beginning of time by mankind's malice. Inga seeps into the Makai World, which is inhabited by parasitic and predatory demons called Horrors. Ever hungry for more Inga, they cross over into the human world to possess and devour people to satiate their hunger. This leads the humans to create the Makai Order to fight them. Consisting of priests and knights, they are the shadows that protect humanity from the Horrors.

Section23 Films ' Kraken Releasing brand announced in October 2016 that it has licensed the original live-action Garo series. The company released the first 13 episodes on Blu-ray Disc in October 2017, and it has since released various installments in the franchise . HIDIVE began streaming the original series in June 2017.

The Garo the Animation , Garo: Crimson Moon , and Garo -Vanishing Line- television anime aired in 2014, 2015, and 2017, respectively. Funimation streamed the first two series and released them on home video. Crunchyroll streamed Garo -Vanishing Line- with English subtitles as it aired, and Funimation streamed the English dub. Garo: Divine Flame , a film sequel to Garo the Animation , opened in Japan in May 2016. Garo: Crimson Moon also received an anime film titled Garo: The Fleeting Cherry Blossom ( Usuzumizakura -Garo- ) that opened in October 2018.