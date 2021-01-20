Yen Press Licenses 3 Light Novels, 5 Manga

Includes The Detective Is Already Dead , Captivated, By You , Farewell to My Alter

Yen Press announced last week that it has licensed the light novels The Detective Is Already Dead , I'm the Villainous Daughter, So I'm Keeping the Last Boss , and Spy Classroom . It has also licensed the manga Captivated, By You , The Maid I Recently Hired is Mysterious , The Whole of Humanity Has Gone Yuri Except for Me , Farewell to My Alter , and The Eminence in Shadow .

Title: The Detective Is Already Dead ( Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. )

Author: Nigojū

Illustrator: Umibōzu

First volume out in June 2021

Synopsis: Kimitsuka Kimihiko was the assistant to a beautiful detective named Siesta -- until Siesta died, anyway. Now, Kimitsuka has encountered a girl who bears an uncanny resemblace to his former boss...



Title: I'm the Villainous Daughter, So I'm Keeping the Last Boss ( Akuyaku Reijō Nanode Last Boss o Katte Mimashita )

Author: Sarasa Nagase

Illustrator: Mai Murasaki

First volume out in July 2021

Synopsis: When Aileen regains her memories of her past life, she realizes she's doomed. To get out of her situation, she decides to capture the heart of the the Demon Lord!



Title: Spy Classroom ( Spy Kyōshitsu )

Author: Takemachi

Illustrator: Tomari

First volume out in July 2021

Synopsis: The world's greatest spy creates an organization dedicated to tackling missions considered impossible...though it remains to be seen why the seven members of this group all have no experience!



Title: Captivated, By You ( Muchū sa, Kimi ni )

Author: Yama Wayama

First volume out in July 2021

Synopsis: High school relations are moody, quirky, and full of surprises. But most of all, they're downright captivating.



Title: The Maid I Recently Hired is Mysterious ( Saikin Yatotta Maid ga Ayashii )

Author: Wakame Konbu

First volume out in June 2021

Synopsis: I hired a maid who has something about her I just can't put my finger on. Sure, she looks great and is a fabulous cook, but something about her's not quite right. What have I gotten myself into!?



Title: The Whole of Humanity Has Gone Yuri Except for Me ( Watashi Igai Jinrui Zenin Yuri )

Author: Hiroki Haruse

First volume out in June 2021

Synopsis: Marika Juuno has somehow ended up in world where only women exist -- which she discovers one morning when she sees two girls kissing each other on the way to school!



Title: Farewell to My Alter ( Sayonara Alter )

Author: Nio Nakatani

First volume out in June 2021

Synopsis: From beloved yuri mangaka Nio Nakatani ( Bloom Into You , Éclair ) comes a new collection of short stories and illustrations!



Title: The Eminence in Shadow ( Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! )

Author: Anri Sakano

First volume out in July 2021

Synopsis: There's only one thing in this world Cid wants to be. And it's not some bland protagonist or the final boss—he has his eyes set on becoming a mastermind working in the shadows.



Thanks to A. M. for the news tip.