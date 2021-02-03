Seven Seas Licenses 'Slow Life in Another World (I Wish!)' Manga

1st volume ships in August

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Nagayori's manga adaptation of Shige's Slow Life in Another World (I Wish!) ( Isekai de Slow Life o (Ganbō) ) light novel series. The manga series will have both physical and digital releases, and the first volume will ship in August.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the story:

All Itsuki wants is an easy isekai life to take him far, far away from the stress of his salaryman slog. When a beautiful goddess sends him to a fantasy world and gives him the opportunity to choose his own ability, he makes certain he won't ever have to work again. If only his new life were that simple... Turns out his new “pocket change” skill won't do him much good when it comes to fighting giant bugs and winning arguments at the guild. Will Itsuki ever get the chance to live the lazy life of his dreams?

Nagayori's manga adaptation launched in Overlap 's Comic Gardo website in July 2019, and Overlap published the manga's second compiled book volume in August 2020.

Shige began serializing the original story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in May 2017, where it is still ongoing. Overlap publishes the story in re-edited physical volumes with illustrations by Ōka, beginning with the first volume in March 2018. Overlap published the sixth novel volume in August 2020.

