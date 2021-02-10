News
Seven Seas Licenses The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga about giant black cat (and his smaller owner) ships in September
Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Hitsuji Yamada's The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today manga, and it will release the first volume digitally and in print in September.
Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:
When Saku took in a stray black cat, she never expected that he would become the equivalent of a housekeeping life partner. But Yukichi, a giant cat who towers over Saku, is not your ordinary feline. He takes great pride in his culinary skills, and a good sale at the supermarket always gets his whiskers twitching. Saku may not have her act together yet, but at least she has Yukichi!
Yamada launched the manga in Kodansha's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in December 2020.
Source: Press release