M&C! Releases The Birds of Death Manga in Indonesia

Horror manga about killer crows launched in 2018, ended in 2019

Indonesian publisher M&C! released the first volume of Dr. Im's The Birds of Death ( Shinotori ) manga on Wednesday under its mature label Akasha.

The manga's story starts with Kurō Akeboshi, a convict being transferred via plane, who is then caught up in the middle of a hijack attempt on the plane. He attempts to save a young girl named Toki, who resembles his younger sister. But they find out that the plane is not only held captive by hijackers, but also by deadly crows that assault from the outside.

Dr. Im launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018, and ended it in March 2019. Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in May 2019.

Source: Gramedia via Kaori Nusantara