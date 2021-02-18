News
Ninja Gaiden Game Trilogy Gets Collected Release in June
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Collected release featuring all 3 Team Ninja games launches on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam
Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that Team Ninja's Ninja Gaiden game trilogy will have a collected release titled Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. The game will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on June 10. KOEI Tecmo Games also streamed a separate trailer for the game.
The release will include each game's respective later versions with additional enhancements and features (Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor's Edge).
Sources: Nintendo's YouTube channel, KOEI Tecmo Europe's YouTube channel