PlayStation 5 Gets Next-Generation VR System

System will not launch in 2021

Sony announced on Tuesday that it will release a next-generation virtual reality system for the PlayStation 5. The company stated that, compared to the original PS VR for PlayStation 4, its new next-generation VR system will enhance resolution, field of view, tracking, and input. The headset will connect to the PS5 with a single cord. The system will also feature a new VR controller, which will incorporate some features from the PS5's DualSense wireless controller, and will focus on ergonomics. Sony revealed that the system will not launch in 2021 because there is "a lot of development underway."

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console launched in the rest of the world on November 19. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99.

The PS VR shipped in October 2016.