'Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirou.' Anime's Promo Video Previews Opening Theme Song

New visual also revealed for series premiering on April 5

The official website for the television anime of author Shimesaba and illustrator booota 's Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirō (I Shave My Beard. Then I Pick Up a High School Girl.) light novels began streaming the show's promotional video on Friday. The video reveals that the show will premiere on April 5 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and AT-X . The video also reveals and previews Dialogue+ 's opening theme song "Omoide Shiritori."

The site also revealed a new visual.

The anime stars:

Manabu Kamikita (romanization not confirmed) is directing the anime at project No.9 ( High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World , SUPER HXEROES: "H"EROES SAVE THE WORLD , Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ). Takayuki Noguchi ( Ro-Kyu-Bu! , Queen's Blade 2: The Evil Eye , Rail Romanesque ) is designing the characters. Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair , If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ) is in charge of the series scripts. Dream Shift ( Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle ) is producing the anime. Kaori Ishihara will sing the ending theme song "Plastic Smile."

The novels' romantic comedy story begins when 26-year-old Yoshida, an employee at a major IT company, meets a high school girl on his way home after drinking. Yoshida's crush had decisively rejected him after he pined for her for five years, and he had decided to drink his sorrow. Sayu, the runaway high school girl he meets, says they could sleep together if he lets her stay with him. Yoshida chides the girl for the suggestion but eventually lets her stay with him.

Shimesaba began serializing the novels on the Kakuyomu website in March 2017. Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko releases the compiled volumes with booota 's illustrations. Imaru Adachi launched a manga adaptation of the novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2018.

