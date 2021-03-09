Yoshiki Receives Japan's Medal of Honor With Dark Blue Ribbon Award

Musician and X Japan member YOSHIKI received the Japanese government's Medal of Honor with Dark Blue Ribbon award on Tuesday .

YOSHIKI has actively donated to various organizations in the United States in 2020 through his YOSHIKI Foundation America non-profit organization. Last March, he donated US$24,000 to Meals on Wheels to support the organization's various Los Angeles branches, and also donated US$100,000 to the MusiCares organization to promote the health and welfare of musicians. In April, he donated US$100,000 to the National Center for Global Health and Medicine.

The Medal of Honor with Dark Blue Ribbon goes to individuals who donate more than 5 million yen (about US$46,000) to government institutions towards public well being.

X Japan 's most notable anime contributions were the songs in the X² music video collection and later X movie. The animation Studio Madhouse adapted both productions from CLAMP 's X manga. The surviving band members — Toshimitsu "Toshi" Deyama, Yoshiki Hayashi , Tomoaki "Pata" Ishizuka, and Hiroshi "Heath" Morie — reunited in 2007, 10 years after they first disbanded and nine years after the death of guitarist Hideto "Hide" Matsumoto.

Source: Oricon