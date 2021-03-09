News
Yoshiki Receives Japan's Medal of Honor With Dark Blue Ribbon Award
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Musician and X Japan member YOSHIKI received the Japanese government's Medal of Honor with Dark Blue Ribbon award on Tuesday.
YOSHIKI has actively donated to various organizations in the United States in 2020 through his YOSHIKI Foundation America non-profit organization. Last March, he donated US$24,000 to Meals on Wheels to support the organization's various Los Angeles branches, and also donated US$100,000 to the MusiCares organization to promote the health and welfare of musicians. In April, he donated US$100,000 to the National Center for Global Health and Medicine.
The Medal of Honor with Dark Blue Ribbon goes to individuals who donate more than 5 million yen (about US$46,000) to government institutions towards public well being.
X Japan's most notable anime contributions were the songs in the X² music video collection and later X movie. The animation Studio Madhouse adapted both productions from CLAMP's X manga. The surviving band members — Toshimitsu "Toshi" Deyama, Yoshiki Hayashi, Tomoaki "Pata" Ishizuka, and Hiroshi "Heath" Morie — reunited in 2007, 10 years after they first disbanded and nine years after the death of guitarist Hideto "Hide" Matsumoto.
Source: Oricon