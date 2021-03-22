One Week Friends Series Gets Sequel Manga

This year's April issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Monday that Matcha Hazuki 's One Week Friends manga will get a sequel manga titled Sono Ato no Isshūkan Friends. ( One Week Friends Afterwards) in the magazine's next issue on April 22. The manga will include color pages.

Yen Press published the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Yuuki Hase desperately wants to be friends with Kaori Fujimiya, the girl in class who seems to always be alone. Just when he thinks they've hit it off, she tells him her secret: Every week, her memories reset. Yuuki resolves to befriend her as many times as it takes, but is he prepared for how much it will hurt to be one-week friends...?

Hazuki began the manga in 2012, and ended it in January 2015. Hazuki drew a special chapter for the manga in April 2015. Square Enix published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in April 2015.

The manga already inspired a television anime in 2014, and a live-action Japanese film in 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks has released the anime on home video in North America.

A live-action project of the manga has launched overseas.