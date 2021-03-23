Final Fantasy XI Reboot Mobile Game Canceled

Game was slated to launch in Japan, South Korea in 2016

Nexon announced on February 9 that it canceled the development of the Final Fantasy XI R MMORPG for mobile devices. Both Nexon and joint developer Square Enix have agreed to reallocate the development staff to other projects because they felt that the game had not reached the quality that fans expect for the Final Fantasy franchise .

Square Enix announced in March 2015 that it and Nexon would develop Final Fantasy XI as a smartphone game, and would release it in Japan and South Korea in 2016. Development continued for more than five years. The title was included in the third quarter financial results briefing last November.

The original Final Fantasy XI MMORPG launched or PlayStation 2 and PC. in Japan in 2002. The game launched in North America in 2004. The game received a release on Xbox 360 in 2006.

Source: Social Game Info via Hachima Kikо̄