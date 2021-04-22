Star Ocean anamnesis Smartphone Game Ends Service on June 24

Game gets offline version for some elements

The official website for Square Enix 's Star Ocean anamnesis smartphone game announced on Thursday that the game will end service on June 24 at 2:00 p.m. JST. The company will distribute an offline version of the game that will allow players to peruse the first three episodes and acquired character models, although only a limited number of collaboration characters will be available. Square Enix will reveal more details on June 24.

In-app purchases have already been disabled. After the service ends, unused in-game currency will be refunded.

Square Enix launched the game in Japan in December 2016. The action battle game allows players to control characters from other installments in the Star Ocean franchise . The game is is the first in the franchise to offer a four-player multi-player option.

The game debuted in English in July 2018, and the English version ended service in November 2019.

tri-Ace and Enix released the first Star Ocean game for the Super Famicom in 1996. The latest game in the franchise , Star Ocean 5: Integrity and Faithlessness , shipped in Japan in March 2016 for the PlayStation 4 and for the PlayStation 3 in April 2016. Square Enix released the game in the U.S. for the PS4 only in June 2016.

The video game series inspired Mayumi Azuma 's Star Ocean: The Second Story manga in 1998 and its 2001 television anime Star Ocean EX . Geneon released the anime in North America, and Discotek relicensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in May 2018. Aoi Mizuki 's Star Ocean: Blue Sphere manga launched in 2002, and Akira Kanda debuted the Star Ocean: Till the End of Time manga in 2003.

Star Ocean First Departure R , an HD port with new features of its Star Ocean First Departure remake game, launched for the PS4 and Switch in December 2019.

Source: Star Ocean anamnesis game's website via Hachima Kikо̄