Crunchyroll Games to Release Mitrasphere RPG for iOS, Android

Trailer streamed for social co-op fantasy mobile game

Crunchyroll Games announced on Wednesday that it will is release the social co-op fantasy RPG mobile game Mitrasphere for iOS and Android devices in partnership with original game developer Bank of Innovation, Inc. and live-ops manager JetSynthesys. Crunchyroll began streaming an announcement trailer:

Crunchyroll Games will release the game in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Norway, and Sweden. Pre-registration is open on Google Play and the App Store.

The company describes the game:

A world where a massive sea blankets the skies: Mitrasphere. Two worlds exist, straddling the ocean sky from below and above. Golden crystals rain down from an enormous tree floating in the ocean above. The miraculous power these crystals possess alter the lives of everyone and everything. Those the crystals fall upon meet one of two fates: a life of endless riches, or inimitable suffering. These crystals were hence named "Mitra," a name that ushers forth both hope and misfortune. This is a tale of a village whose residents are petrified as they gradually mutate into trees; of a girl enslaved, whose words none can understand; of a warrior from a ruined country, who lost both pride and limb; and of strangers from another world, whose preordained future spells doom for the land. When the determined choose to rise against their fate, a compass will show them the way.

Crunchyroll added that this game's release marks "a broader commitment to building out a full slate of 360-degree experiences to deepen the community's engagement" with shows.

The game launched in Japan in August 2017.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll