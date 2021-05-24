Hatoful Boyfriend Game Delisted on PS Store, iOS, Android at End of May

Hato Moa, the developer for the Hatoful Boyfriend game, announced on Saturday that Hatoful Boyfriend will no longer be available for purchase on the PlayStation Store, and on iOS and Android, after the end of May. Players who have already purchased the game will still be able to play it.

The game will continue to be available for PC and Mac via Steam .

In the game, the player is a human female who is seeking to fall in love with a pigeon at a school for gifted birds. The game features portraits of every bird that suggest what they would look like in human form.

North American video game publisher Devolver Digital released the first Hatoful Boyfriend game digitally on Steam in English for Linux, Mac, and Windows in September 2014 after a delay. The company released the game on the PS4 and PS Vita in July 2015.

The original otome game (romance games for female players) began as an April Fool's joke that inspired a free downloadable version in July 2011. A Hatoful Kareshi Plus updated release launched in August 2011, and a full version of the game was released in October 2011. Hato Moa released an official English patch for the game translated by Nazerine in 2012. The Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star sequel game debuted for PC in Japan in December 2011. Devolver Digital released the game in the West in December 2015.

Hato Moa also released three Hatoful Boyfriend drama CDs between 2011 and 2012. A manga adaptation launched as a webcomic in 2012, and publisher Takeshobo released a compiled book volume in 2013.

Source: Hato Moa's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō