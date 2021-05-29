Macross Mechanical Designer Kazutaka Miyatake Discharged from Hospital

Miyatake was hospitalized after fire at his house on May 22

Studio Nue founder Haruka Takachiho stated on Twitter on Friday that mechanical designer Kazutaka Miyatake was discharged from the hospital on Friday. Takachiho thanked everyone for their condolences and encouragement.

Miyatake was hospitalized after a fire broke out at his residence in Yokosuka city in Kanagawa prefecture on May 22. Miyatake's wife — 60-year-old Tomoko Watanabe — passed away after being taken to the hospital. Takachiho said on May 25 that through Miyatake's head nurse he learned Miyatake's injuries were minor, although he did suffer from some carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the television channel TBS , there was a report of the back of a house being on fire on May 22 after 3:00 p.m. local time, and 12 fire trucks went to the scene. The fire took two hours to be put out, and the one-storied wooden house was partially destroyed. According to police, Miyatake was able to escape the house, but suffered from smoke inhalation and was hospitalized.

Police are examining the cause of the fire, and TBS noted that the kitchen area of the house had the most intense flames.



Miyatake is a mechanical designer for the original The Super Dimension Fortress Macross television series and The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? film, including the title space fortress and most of the enemy ships and vehicles. He collaborated with fellow Studio Nue member Naoyuki Kato on the iconic powered suit illustrations for the Japanese edition of Robert A. Heinlein 's Starship Troopers novel, and then designed the original video anime adaptation.

He is also a mechanical designer for the Space Battleship Yamato , Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX (specifically, the film version of the title spaceship), Aura Battler Dunbine , The Super Dimension Century Orguss , Gunbuster , Macross Plus (collaborator on the YF-21, Ghost X-9, and other designs), Macross 7 (title ship and other spaceships as well as vehicles), Super Robot Wars OG: The Inspector , Dirty Pair Flash 1 - 3 , and Tytania anime. He is credited for conceptual or artistic design for such anime as Star Blazers 2199 , RahXephon , Macross Frontier , Macross Frontier: Sayonara no Tsubasa , and Eureka Seven .



Image via Sunrise 's Dunbine website