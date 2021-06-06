Taito Reveals EGRET II mini Console for Release in Japan on March 2, 2022

Console to include 40 games at launch

Game company Taito Corporation revealed on Friday that it will release a mini console titled "EGRET II mini" in Japan on March 2, 2022. Taito is taking pre-orders now for the console.

The console includes a screen that can be switched from horizontal to vertical, a stick that goes in four or eight directions, an SD card slot to add additional games, and a trackball. The console will include 40 games at launch that released between 1978 and the 1990s, and Taito will release 10 more titles at an additional cost.

Titles include:

Space Invaders

Lunar Rescue

QIX

Elevator Action

Chack'n Pop

Bubble Bobble

Rastan Saga

Rainbow Island Extra

The New Zealand Story

Don Doko Don

Violence Fight

Cadash

Liquid Kids

Metal Black

Kaiser Knuckle

Strike Bowling

Arkanoid

Plump Pop

Syvalion

Cameltry

Arkanoid Returns

The console will cost 18,678 yen (about US$170). The console will also include a USB cable, an HDMI cable, an instruction panel, and a user manual. Other controllers are also available to purchase separately.

The original Taito EGRET II cabinet, which released in 1996, also had a mechanism that allowed players to rotate the screen.

Source: EGRET II mini console's website via Hachima Kikō