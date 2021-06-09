Spy x Family, Remina, I Had That Same Dream Again, More Nominated for Eisner Awards

Also: I Wish I Could Say "Thank You," A Journal of My Father, Usagi Yojimbo

Comic-Con International announced the nominees for this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards on Wednesday.

The following manga were nominated in the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia category: Yoru Sumino and Idumi Kirihara 's I Had That Same Dream Again (translated by Beni Axia Conrad ), Yukari Takinami 's I Wish I Could Say "Thank You" (translated by Yukari Takeuchi ), Jiro Taniguchi 's A Journal Of My Father (translated by Kumar Sivasubramanian ), Taiyo Matsumoto 's Ping Pong (volumes 1-2, translated by Michael Arias ), Junji Ito 's Remina (translated by Jocelyne Allen ), and Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY (volumes 1-3, translated by Casey Loe ).

Stan Sakai 's Usagi Yojimbo was nominated in the Best Continuing Series and Best Lettering categories. Ping Pong was also nominated for Best Lettering. Junji Ito was nominated in the Best Writer/Artist category for works such as Remina and Venus In The Blind Spot .

Voting is open to all comic book industry professionals until June 30, the winners will be announced in July in a virtual ceremony as part of the [email protected] virtual event.

Source: Comic Con International: San Diego