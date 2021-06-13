News
Ubisoft Reveals Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Game for Switch
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New game in crossover franchise launches in 2022
Ubisoft revealed during the E3 livestream event on Saturday that it is developing Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a new game in the Mario + Rabbids crossover franchise. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022.
Ubisoft describes the game:
Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity seeks out energy to further its nefarious plans, plunging the galaxy into chaos. Twisting the planets with its evil influence, it's determined to consume all the energy of the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas & Rabbids, and destroy all who stand in its way. To bring order back to the galaxy and save the Sparks, Mario and friends team up with Rabbids heroes in a journey through mysterious and ever-surprising planets.
Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game launched for Switch in August 2017. The game's Donkey Kong Adventure expansion released in June 2018.
Sources: Email correspondence, Ubisoft North America's YouTube channel