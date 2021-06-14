Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Game Series Revealed for Mobile Devices, PC

Also: New videos for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier , Final Fantasy Brave Exvius , more

Square Enix revealed on Sunday during its E3 livestream event that it will release the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games for Steam and mobile devices. Square Enix will release 2D remasters of Final Fantasy , Final Fantasy II , Final Fantasy III , Final Fantasy IV , Final Fantasy V , and Final Fantasy VI . The company will release each title individually.

Square Enix stated the releases are "coming soon."

Square Enix also streamed short trailers for other mobile games, including NieR Re[in]carnation , War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius , Final Fantasy Brave Exvius , and Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier .