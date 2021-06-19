My Hero Academia World Heroes' Mission Film Listed With Novel

Anri Takahashi pens novel shipping on film's August 6 opening

Amazon is listing a novel based on My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the franchise . Anri Takahashi, who previously wrote the original manga's My Hero Academia : School Briefs ( Boku no Hero Academia Yūei Hakusho ) spinoff novel series, is listed as the author. Takahashi also previously wrote a novel for the second film in the franchise , My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising .

The novel will ship on August 6, the same opening date as the film.

In the film's story, a mysterious organization dedicated to the destruction of people with Quirks has issued a threat and set bombs all over the world. Pro Heroes and those in Hero Internships scramble to find the bombs. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki encounter Rody (voiced by Ryō Yoshizawa ), a boy living in a mobile home in their designated area of Oseon, and end up working with him.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi will again serve as chief supervisor and original character designer. Theatergoers will receive a "Vol. World Heroes" bonus manga volume. The manga volume is limited to one million copies.

Kenji Nagasaki is returning from the television series and two previous films in the franchise to direct the new film at BONES . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Asian Kung-Fu Generation is performing the film's theme song "Empathy."

Source: Amazon