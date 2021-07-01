Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag Smartphone RPG Ends Service on August 30

Game launched in 2016

The official website for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag smartphone game announced on Thursday that the game is ending service on August 30.

The game launched in Japan in August 2016 in Japan, and launched worldwide in January 2017.

The side-scroll-type action RPG features both the television show's story and an original story. It supports online co-operative play.

Bandai Namco Entertainment previously released the Sword Art Online: Code Register mobile game.

Source: SAO: Memory Defrag game's website (link 2) via Otakomu