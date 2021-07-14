Sony Urges Users to Set Up 2-Step Verification Following PlayStation Network Hacking Reports

Users have reported having their PSN accounts hacked

Sony announced on Wednesday that it has received many reports from users who have had their PlayStation Network accounts hacked. The company is urging users to set up two-step verification in order to protect their accounts.

Sony did not indicate that any of its official accounts were hacked.

