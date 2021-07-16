Labid Aziz Launches PoC Studios with Ryoichi Wada's Ninja Masx Animated Series as Upcoming Project

Animated trilogy about ninja, hip hop will get release in U.S.

Entertainment news website Deadline reported last Friday that former Wayfarer chief operating officer/chief financial officer Labid Aziz is launching PoC Studios, an LA-based film and TV company with the goal to "work on projects with a diverse bent and commercial and global appeal." The company plans to make an animated series titled Ninja Masx, an animated trilogy based on Ryoichi Wada's ( One Cut of the Dead ) project. The series will a co-production between PoC Studios, NorthStar Thailand Studio, Starlight Runner Entertainment and Wada's company Hairu Entertainment.

Wada is the executive producer for the first season arc with Andrew Cosby. Jeff Gomez is producing the series and is developing the story world. Tai Truesdell, Labid Aziz, Ray Sefo, Sirisak Koshpasharin and Isaac Wu are also executive producers.

Ninja Masx is set in a ruined version of America, and it will be based on the concepts of ninja, hip hop, and anime. A trilogy is planned centering on the series "Multiverse World." The series will get a release in the U.S.

The project's official website, which opened in August 2020, previously posted a video outlining the project.

The official website describes the story:

XX year The earth has endured an unprecedented natural crisis due to a sudden, massive crustal movement scientists named the “Gaia Bang”. Since the Gaia Bang, twenty years have passed. After numerous conflicts among nations, inevitable over a time of such upheaval, the world has returned to some semblance of normal. Active during these conflicts were men and women who retained the blood of the ancient Ninja, whose tales were passed down from generation to generation, like fairy tales, and whose powers and influence had been long thought to be extinct. Their powers, awakened by the Gaia Bang, can only be deemed supernatural. Silent Movement, Creation of Wind and Flame, Manipulation of Earth and Water, Dropping of Thunder, and Creation of Fantasy Worlds. Each Ninja descendant could summon his own monster, to fight alongside him. The collective power of the Ninja came to surpass that of any single nation. Those Ninja who harnessed the power of their bloodlines for good became the new generation of Ninja. But many sought to take advantage of this newfound power for selfish purposes, to attain power for themselves and to crush their enemies. These dangerous individuals came to be known as Shadows - as they could move, behave, fight exactly as their fellow Ninja, but they lacked the goodness of light, and depth of soul. The nations of the world began to lose their power after the great “War of Unification”, and that power was seized by corporate monsters - conglomerates with the power ofcapital and ambition to match. These corporations were run by Shadows, and formed a kind of triad of dominance... ...Amid this world of devastation, six Ninja arose from the ashes, the moon at their backs. Hanzo - The Moonwalker, Takamaru - The Typhoon, Ushioni - The Killer Bee, Hanna - The Kunoichi, Female Ninja, Mashira - Lightning, Mizuchi - The Genius Each are covered in visage with a black mask. And so they came to be called, “NINJA MASX”. NINJA MASX would come to learn in time the mysteries and- darkness of this new world. And this is the story of their journey. What caused the Gaia Bang to occur? How were some Ninja betrayed, used, manipulated, and put to work for darker purposes? And like the biblical ark, carrying the only survivors of each and every race and kind, what storms would this world of ours endur and what was the nature of its unknown journey, perilous and full of treachery. This is the story of an epic battle between men who presumed to become like gods, and our six Ninja. Ragnarok returns to the world.

PoC has agreed to collaborate with several companies, including Rogue Wave Entertainment, 62 Brands, Northstar Thailand Studio and Starlight Runner Entertainment, to facilitate IP and content creation.

Sources: Deadline (Andreas Wiseman), @Press