Voice Actress Minori Chihara to Put Singing Career on Hiatus at the End of 2021

Voice actress and singer Minori Chihara announced on Sunday that she will put her singing career on hiatus this year. She made the announcement at the "Summer Champion 2021 ~ Minori Chihara Final Summer Live!" concert at the Kawaguchiko Stellar Theater in Yamanashi prefecture.

Chihara will perform at the " Minori Chihara the Last Live 2021 ~Re:Contact~" concert on December 26 at the Kanagawa Kenmin Hall. She will also release the mini-album Re:Contact on November 18.

Among numerous roles, Chihara played Yuki Nagato in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya anime series and other projects in the franchise . She made her voice-acting debut Aya Natsume in the Tenjho Tenge anime series in 2004, and she began performing as a singer that same year.

Source: Mantan Web