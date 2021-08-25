Fumikiri Jikan/Crossing Time Manga Ends in September

Manga about young women's idle conversations launched in 2016, inspired 2018 TV anime

The October issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yoshimi Sato 's Crossing Time ( Fumikiri Jikan ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 25. The manga's eighth compiled book volume will ship on December 9.

The omnibus manga tells a series of short stories about conversations young women have while waiting at railroad crossings.

Sato launched the manga in Monthly Action in 2016. Futabasha published the manga's seventh volume last September. Crunchyroll publishes the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

