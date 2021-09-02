Otome wa Boku ni Koi Shiteru: Trinkle Stars Game Gets Original Video Anime

Developer CaramelBox announced on Friday that its Otome wa Boku ni Koishiteru : Trinkle Stars game is inspiring an original video anime ( OVA ) that will debut on December 24. The OVA will be all-ages.

Otome wa Boku ni Koishiteru : Trinkle Stars is the third installment in CaramelBox 's Otome wa Boku ni Koishiteru or Otoboku adult visual novel series. The game shipped for PC in 2018. The game's story centers on Hisoka Yūki who is a lifelong bodyguard for Orihime Kasahaya, the daughter of the owner of a massive multinational corporation. Enrolling in the same all-girls boarding school as Orihime, Hisoka must secretly protect Orihime while also hiding the fact that he is a boy.

Fumio Ito ( Tropical-Rouge! Precure episode director) is directing the OVA at EXNOA, and is also credited as storyboarder and line director. Misato Tōsaka is penning the script. Tatsuya Takahashi is adapting Norita's original character designs for animation, and is also credited as the chief animation director. Shinobu Hirayama is the color key artist. Kyōka Kasumi is the compositing director of photography, and Keisuke Yanagi is editing. Yosuke Morita is the audio director, while BraveHearts is the audio producer. ZIZZ Studio is scoring the music.

The first game in the Otoboku series previously inspired a 2006 television anime that Media Blasters released on DVD under the title Otoboku - Maidens Are Falling for Me! . That anime also had a 2007 follow-up OVA . The sequel game Otome wa Boku ni Koishiteru: Futari no Elder also inspired a three-episode OVA in 2012.