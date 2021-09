bilibili Removes Art, Data for Chinese Servants in Chinese Version of Fate/Grand Order Game

13 characters tentatively changed to generic class name/number

Chinese online platform bilibili removed and altered illustrations, voices, names, and data for several Chinese servant characters from the Chinese version of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game on Thursday. The following characters' names have been tentatively changed to a generic class name and number.

Jingke: Assassin 042

Lu Bu: Berserker 049

Wu Zetian: Assassin 170

Nezha: Lancer 193

Xiang Yu: Berserker 226

Qin Liangyu: Lancer 228

Shi Huang Di: Ruler 229

Yu Mei-Ren (Assassin): Assassin 230

Red Hare: Rider 231

Sima Yi (Reines): Rider 241

Yang Guifei: Foreigner 274

Yu Mei-Ren (Lancer): Lancer 288

bilibili has also changed card art for Sanzang, Yu Mei-Ren, and Yang Guifei.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

Source: bilibili via Siliconera