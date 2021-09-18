Kenichi Kakutani's Joshi Kōsei to Mahō no Note Book Get Anime, Manga Projects

The KyoMAF event in Kyoto revealed on Saturday that Kenichi Kakutani's Otona mo Shiranai Yume no Mitsuke Kata: Joshi Kōsei to Mahō no Note book will get both a manga adaptation and an anime adaptation under the title Joshi Kōsei to Mahō no Note ( High School Girl & The Magic Notebook ).

Kakutani is the president of the health supplement company Wakasa Seikatsu , which is based in Kyoto. He published the book in July 2020. The book tells the story of second-year high school student Yuzuki Shidō, who doesn't know what she wants to do in life, and she meets a fairy named "Buruburu-kun" (who is also the mascot of Wakasa Seikatsu ). Buruburu-kun teaches Yuzuma how to find her dream and then how to attain it.

The book is part of a larger Mahō no Note series. The second book shipped on July 16.

Both the anime and manga will take place in Kyoto, and the city of Kyoto is collaborating on the project. The anime will air in Kyoto in spring 2022, and will also stream on YouTube . The anime will tell a story not told in the original book. Noovo ( Aoi Hane Mitsuketa! Sagashitemiyō Mijika na Tori-tachi ) will animate the CG anime.

The first chapter of the five-chapter manga is available now on Wakasa Seikatsu 's website. Creators from Kyoto's Tokiwa-so apartment project to support up-and-coming artists are working on the manga.



Sources: Mahō no Note book series' website, Comic Natalie