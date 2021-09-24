Square Enix Releases ActRaiser Renaissance Remaster of SNES Game

Game out now for PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, Android devices

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it has released ActRaiser Renaissance , a remastered version of Quintet and Enix's ActRaiser SNES game. The game is now available for PlayStation 4, Switch, PC via Steam , and iOS and Android devices.

Square Enix describes the game:

Actraiser Renaissance combines 2D action and platforming with city-building simulation. Help humanity prosper by playing as the Lord of Light and their loyal angel in a world beset by evil. Utilize your miraculous powers to summon lightning and trigger earthquakes to remove obstacles that impede the growth of your civilization. Explore the vast new realm, build, and protect your settlements with the angel's mighty bow and arrow to ward off the evil monsters that prey on your people.

The game features enhanced graphics, sound, and mechanics. Yuzo Koshiro also re-arranged the SNES game's soundtrack, and composed 15 new tracks for ActRaiser Renaissance .

Quintet and Enix released the original game for the Super Famicom in 1990, and it shipped in North America for the SNES in 1991.