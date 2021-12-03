.hack//G.U. Last Recode HD Remaster Collection Gets Switch Release in March

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Friday that it will release CyberConnect2 's .hack//G.U. Last Recode HD remaster of the .hack//G.U. games on the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 10, 2022.

The compilation launched on PC via Steam in November 2017 worldwide. The game also had a physical release for PlayStation 4.

The release includes remastered and enhanced versions of the .hack//G.U. Vol. 1: Rebirth , .hack//G.U. Vol. 2: Reminisce , and .hack//G.U. Vol. 3: Redemption games. It also adds a new "Vol. 4" that takes place after the original story. Ovan is able to battle with Haseo as a party member in "Vol. 4." The HD remaster marked the .hack series' 15th anniversary.

The full-HD remaster has high-definition movies, including all movies from the Terminal Disk that bundled with the special edition of .hack//G.U. Vol. 1: Rebirth . System improvements include an added retry function, Cheat Mode, and rebalanced avatar battles. The release increases movement speed, item slots, battle tempo, Skeith's shooting speed, and other systems.

The original .hack//G.U. Vol. 1: Rebirth role-playing game shipped for PlayStation 2 in Japan and North America in 2006. .hack//G.U. Vol. 2: Reminisce shipped in Japan in 2006 and in North America in 2007. .hack//G.U. Vol. 3: Redemption shipped in Japan and North America in 2007. The games inspired a manga, light novel, and the .hack//G.U. Trilogy anime film. Bandai Entertainment and Funimation released the anime on DVD in North America.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia's YouTube channel via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.