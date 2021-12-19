Death end re;Quest 2 Game Launches for Switch in N. America on February 8, in Europe on February 11

Switch version of game will include all previously released DLCs

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that it will release Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest 2 game for Nintendo Switch physically and digitally in North America on February 8 and in Europe on February 11.

The Switch version of the game will include all of the previously released DLC for the game. Physical copies purchased from the IFI online store will include a trading card with original artwork by Kei Nanameda.

The game's Switch version launched in Japan on August 19.

Idea Factory International released the game on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in August 2020.

The game launched in Japan for the PS4 in February 2020.

IFI describes the game's story:

As Mai Toyama escapes from her bleak past, she finds solace in reuniting with her long-lost sister, Sanae, who was last seen in a sleepy, mountainous town called Le Choara. In Le Choara, Mai enrolls at the Wordsworth all-girl's dormitory to find her kin. She soon realizes that the quiet town is inhabited by terrifying creatures known as Shadow Matter that lurk in the night. Around every cobblestone corner, Mai's search may unearth the long-buried secrets haunting Le Choara.

The game is a sequel to Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest game. Scenario writer Makoto Kedōin ( Corpse Party ) and character designer Kei Nanameda returned for the sequel, which features a new story with new characters.

