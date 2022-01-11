Sega Establishes Sapporo Studio for Development, Debugging

Takaya Segawa appointed president of new studio

Sega announced on Tuesday that it has established a new studio in Sapporo for devleopment and debugging on December 1. Takaya Segawa ( Yakyū Tsuku!!, Saka Tsuku, Phantasy Star Online 2 ) is president of the new studio. SEGA established " Sega Sapporo Studio" to "secure a high-quality and stable development line." Locally hired employees will design, program, and debug game software at the new studio.

Sega aims to expand employment opportunities for those who wish to work in their native prefecture, return to their home prefecture, or who want to move.

Segawa joined Sega in 1992, became the head of network development games in 2010, and was appointed a senior corporate officer in April 2021.

Sapporo has a population of about two million people, and it has numerous educational institutions such as universities and vocational schools.

Source: Sega via Gematsu