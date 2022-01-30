Shueisha's Manga Plus App Allows Readers to Read All English Chapters of Manga Once

App allows users to read each chapter once over period of 1 year

Shueisha announced on Sunday that its MANGA Plus app will allow users to read all the English chapters of its simul-release manga series for free for one year, starting on Sunday. Users will be available to read each chapter in a series once. The "First Read Free" campaign celebrates the third anniversary of MANGA Plus . The campaign is only available inside the app.

MANGA Plus is serializing more than 100 titles, and the service is available in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, Russian, and Indonesian. The service is available worldwide except in Japan, China, and South Korea.

The company listed the following titles that are currently being serialized and are available to read free of charge:

Shueisha launched the online manga site and app in January 2019. The service previously allowed readers to read only the first three chapters and the latest three chapters of its currently serialized manga for free.

The service removed its region restrictions for all languages in August 2021.

Source: Press release