News
Shueisha's Manga Plus App Allows Readers to Read All English Chapters of Manga Once
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Shueisha announced on Sunday that its MANGA Plus app will allow users to read all the English chapters of its simul-release manga series for free for one year, starting on Sunday. Users will be available to read each chapter in a series once. The "First Read Free" campaign celebrates the third anniversary of MANGA Plus. The campaign is only available inside the app.
MANGA Plus is serializing more than 100 titles, and the service is available in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, Russian, and Indonesian. The service is available worldwide except in Japan, China, and South Korea.
The company listed the following titles that are currently being serialized and are available to read free of charge:
- ONE PIECE
- My Hero Academia
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- Black Clover
- Dr. Stone
- Mission: Yozakura Family
- UNDEAD UNLUCK
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Ayakashi Triangle
- Magu-chan: God of Destruction
- Me & Roboco
- High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku
- SAKAMOTO DAYS
- The Elusive Samurai
- WITCH WATCH
- Blue Box
- PPPPPP
- Ayashimon
- Protect Me, Shugomaru!
- Doron Dororon
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Dragon Ball Super
- World Trigger
- Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign
- Twin Star Exorcists
- Show-ha Shoten!
- Dandadan
- SPY x FAMILY
- GHOST REAPER GIRL
- Monster #8
- Excuse me dentist, it's touching me!
- Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
- Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
- Tis Time for "Torture," Princess
- Don't Blush, Sekime-san!
- Diamond in the Rough
- Even If You Slit My Mouth
- Choujin X
- Blue Exorcist (once it returns from hiatus)
- HEART GEAR (once it returns from hiatus)
Shueisha launched the online manga site and app in January 2019. The service previously allowed readers to read only the first three chapters and the latest three chapters of its currently serialized manga for free.
The service removed its region restrictions for all languages in August 2021.
Source: Press release