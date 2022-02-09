Square Enix Reveals Chrono Cross Switch Remaster for April 7 Release

Game to include Radical Dreamers visual novel

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that Square Enix is developing a remastered version of its Chrono Cross role-playing game for the Switch titled Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition . The game will ship on April 7.

The game will have new quality of life features, such as the ability to turn enemy encounters off, and auto-battle. It will also feature higher quality illustrations, 3D models, and backgrounds. It will include the Radical Dreamers visual novel that was originally released on Satellaview in 1996.

Square Enix (formerly Square) released the original game on the PlayStation in 1999. The game is a spiritual sequel to the company's earlier Chrono Trigger RPG.