Remaster of 1st 2 Klonoa Games Ships for Switch on July 8

Game also slated for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC "soon"

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that Bandai Namco Entertainment are developing a remastered release of Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil games, bundled together in one release titled Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series . The game will ship for the Switch on July 8, and will also release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC "soon."

Namco released Klonoa: Door to Phantomile on the PlayStation in 1997, and Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil on the PlayStation 2 in 2001.

