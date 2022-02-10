News
Remaster of 1st 2 Klonoa Games Ships for Switch on July 8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game also slated for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC "soon"
Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that Bandai Namco Entertainment are developing a remastered release of Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil games, bundled together in one release titled Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. The game will ship for the Switch on July 8, and will also release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC "soon."
Namco released Klonoa: Door to Phantomile on the PlayStation in 1997, and Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil on the PlayStation 2 in 2001.
Sources: Nintendo's YouTube channel, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.