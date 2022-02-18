The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Game's Trailer Reveals Switch Version's May 26 Launch in Japan

Game launches for Switch, PS4, PC in English in 2023

Falcom began streaming a video on Wednesday for The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails game, which reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch in Japan on May 26:

The game launched for PC via Steam in Japan on December 11. The English version will launch for Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2023.

PH3 GmbH is developing the game.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails ( Nayuta no Kiseki ) launched in Japan for PSP in July 2012. The game got a remastered version for PS4 in Japan in June 2021.