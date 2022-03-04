ICv2 Lists Top-Selling Manga Volumes for 2021 According to NPD Bookscan Sales Reports

Media news website ICv2 posted on Wednesday a list of the top 20 highest-selling manga volumes in 2021 based on NPD BookScan data from January 3, 2021-January 1, 2022. Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ranked at #1.

ICv2 previously posted lists of the top-selling manga franchises for fall 2021 as measured in U.S. dollars and the "most efficient manga franchises" for retailer bookshelves, according to its analysis of sales reported by NPD BookScan and ComicHub.

NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (link 2, Brigid Alverson)