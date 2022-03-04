News
ICv2 Lists Top-Selling Manga Volumes for 2021 According to NPD Bookscan Sales Reports
posted on by Alex Mateo
Media news website ICv2 posted on Wednesday a list of the top 20 highest-selling manga volumes in 2021 based on NPD BookScan data from January 3, 2021-January 1, 2022. Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan manga ranked at #1.
- #1 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan volume 1
- #2 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #3 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #4 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #5 — My Hero Academia volume 2
- #6 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 1
- #7 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #8 — My Hero Academia volume 28
- #9 — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
- #10 — My Hero Academia volume 26
- #11 — My Hero Academia volume 27
- #12 — My Hero Academia volume 29
- #13 — My Hero Academia volume 3
- #14 — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 23
- #15 — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 3
- #16 — Attack on Titan volume 2
- #17 — Chainsaw Man volume 2
- #18 — Chainsaw Man volume 3
- #19 — Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata's Death Note Black Edition volume 1
- #20 — Attack on Titan volume 34
ICv2 previously posted lists of the top-selling manga franchises for fall 2021 as measured in U.S. dollars and the "most efficient manga franchises" for retailer bookshelves, according to its analysis of sales reported by NPD BookScan and ComicHub.
NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.