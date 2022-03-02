News
ICv2 Lists Top-Selling Manga Franchises for Fall 2021 According to NPD Bookscan Sales Reports
posted on by Alex Mateo
Media news website ICv2 posted on Monday a list of the top-selling manga franchises for fall 2021 (September-December), as measured in U.S. dollars, according to its analysis of sales reported by NPD BookScan and ComicHub.
- #1 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- #2 — ONE and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man
- #3 — Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan
- #4 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk
- #5 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia
- #6 — Junji Ito's horror manga
- #7 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen
- #8 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
- #9 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
- #10 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man
ICv2 also posted a list of the "most efficient manga franchises" for retailer bookshelves, based on the website's calculations of which manga franchises had the highest sales per volume, ranked by U.S. dollars per tock-keeping unit (SKU).
- #1 — ONE and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man
- #2 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- #3 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man
- #4 — Junji Ito's horror manga
- #5 — Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku
- #6 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen
- #7 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
- #8 — Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira
- #9 — Buronson and Tetsuo Hara's Fist of the North Star
- #10 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk
NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.