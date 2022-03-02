ICv2 Lists Top-Selling Manga Franchises for Fall 2021 According to NPD Bookscan Sales Reports

Also: list of "most efficient manga franchises"

Media news website ICv2 posted on Monday a list of the top-selling manga franchises for fall 2021 (September-December), as measured in U.S. dollars, according to its analysis of sales reported by NPD BookScan and ComicHub.

ICv2 also posted a list of the "most efficient manga franchises" for retailer bookshelves, based on the website's calculations of which manga franchises had the highest sales per volume, ranked by U.S. dollars per tock-keeping unit (SKU).

NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (link 2, Brigid Alverson)